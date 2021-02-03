Crashed car on Highway 92 found abandoned on top of another abandoned car

News

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire CZU said a car went off the road and down a hill on Highway 92 near Skyline Boulevard.

Crews said the vehicle was abandoned when they arrived and footprints were found heading up the hill, but it was found on top of another car that had been crashed and abandoned in the same place a year ago.

The crash was called in when somebody noticed a broken guard rail at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cal Fire said traffic is continuing to flow, and the CHP will take over the investigation.