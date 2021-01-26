Woman accused of slashing man’s face in Watsonville while on bail for stabbing case

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A woman accused of slashing a man's face in Watsonville has been arrested.

Police said officers responded to an emergency room at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to meet the victim, who told them that he was attacked by a woman he knew in the 100 block of West Beach Street.

The victim identified 41-year-old Dalilah Yasin as the suspect, and police said she was arrested four hours later when she was seen driving home.

Detectives served a search warrant at Yasin's home after her arrest, and they said they found evidence and the knife used in the attack.

Police said Yasin was out on bail at the time pending court for a stabbing case. In August 2020, she was accused of stabbing a 31-year-old woman multiple times and booked on attempted murder charges.

She was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and committing a felony while on bail charges.