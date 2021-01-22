Central Coast residents react to potential change in vaccine plan

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) California state officials are considering moving away from an vaccine tier system towards one that prioritizes based on age.

If mandated, this could mean that those in Phase 1b like grocery store workers, farm workers and teachers vaccinations could be pushed back for months.

Dr. Erica Pan, a state epidemiologist, says that California only gets around 500,000 vaccine doses per week and with such short supply of vaccine, vaccinating those 65 and older could last until May.

