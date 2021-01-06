Leon Panetta: Our Democracy can’t survive if this behavior continues

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)

Leon Panetta has been around a lot of Presidential administrations, in roles that include Secretary of Defense, CIA Director, White House Chief of Staff and Congressman. Speaking with KION, as pro-Trump protests turned into a riot at the U.S. Capitol with some people even breaking into the Senate Chamber, Panetta says these acts are a threat to the country.

"If we allow that kind of behavior to continue, then mark my words, our democracy is not going to be able to survive. It is absolutely critical that security be restored in the capitol as quickly as possible, and it is absolutely essential that the House and Senate go back into their chambers and finish the business."

Members of Congress, their staff, and reporters were all evacuated from the chambers and the Capitol was placed on lockdown as the mob made their way through.

Eventually, U.S. Capitol Police received assistance and the crowd was removed from the building and the grounds, but Panetta says it never should have gotten to that point.

"I have no idea what the people responsible for security at the Capitol were thinking. We have known for a number of days that these kinds of protests were taking place. We've known for a number of days that the President was saying things that in fact were inciting these individuals and protests. We knew something like this could happen. Why there weren't greater steps taken to make sure the Capitol was secure and that this kind of behavior could never have taken place? Why that didn't happen? I have no idea. But I am sure those questions are going to be asked," Panetta says. "But they have to really provide a perimeter around the Capitol of the United States to make sure that what we saw today never happens again."

Panetta said it is "essential" for the House and Senate to go back into their chambers and finish the Presidential transition to "send a signal to the country and the world that our democracy is still functioning."

At around 8 p.m., six hours after the forced recess, the Senate returned.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," Pence said. "Violence never wins. Freedom wins, and this is still the people's house."

During the day, there was a chorus of calls for President Trump to act. Trump at first only sent out a couple Tweets asking people to "remain peaceful," before publishing a video where he continued to make unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

"My sense is the President has been AWOL of his responsibilities as President of the United States. In any other situation like this, the President of the United States would have provided the leadership to make sure the protestors were cleared, were removed, that they had to face the requirements of law and order in our society. But instead he said nothing early on to make clear this was unacceptable behavior."