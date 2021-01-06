Central Coast reacts to U.S. Capitol breach

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

At Window on the Bay in Monterey, Wednesday, local republicans took to streets in the wake of unrest at U.S. Capitol to voice support for President Trump while also denouncing the violence that occurred.

Many republican demonstrators say what happened at the U.S Capitol sends a message that in their opinion, the presidential election is not over yet.

The republican demonstrators were met with counter demonstrators, where a heated exchange of words took place between the groups as well as with people who were driving by.

Local republican demonstrators say although they feel more work still needs to be done as far as reviewing votes before the next president takes office, they say the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol is not a reflection of local republican groups.

“None of us support the violence and that is where the other groups are coming in and there’s some bad people involved in that but know this, we will fight on this land for our nation as we have done before," says Monterey Republican member, Nikki Schoessow.

Local republicans say they expect to see more national civil unrest but add they believe it's the extremist groups who should be held responsible.

KION reached out to a terrorism and counter-terrorism expert who says there is the possibility of more unrest.

More tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.