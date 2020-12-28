Weather Pattern Becoming More Active

News

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: This morning's cold front will exit the region, leaving us with cool conditions and mostly sunny skies by Tuesday. Several storm systems will pass later in the week with light rain possible. A chance for more significant precipitation will begin on Sunday as the weather pattern becomes much more active.

Rest of Monday: Isolated showers over southern Monterey & San Benito Counties ending by dark, otherwise partly cloudy. Snow levels around 4,000ft. Cool and breezy with temperatures in the 50s.



Overnight: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the 20s-30s inland with 30s-40s on the coast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Increased cloud cover Wednesday ahead of Thursday rain chances. More rain chances into the weekend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.