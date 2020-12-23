Slightly warmer for Tuesday
Air Quality Report (As of 8:50am)
Good to moderate for all reporting areas.
Weather Story:
High pressure will build in, bringing warmer conditions through Thursday. Starting on Christmas, several weather systems will pass giving rain chances into the weekend.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday: A few extra clouds with slightly warmer weather. Highs in the 60s.
Extended: A weather system will bring the chance of rain on Friday (Christmas) and a second system will bring rain chances Sunday into the workweek.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 41ºF
HIGH: 59ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 35ºF
HIGH: 61ºF
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.
-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña
-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory
-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.
Comments