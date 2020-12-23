Slightly warmer for Tuesday

News



Air Quality Report (As of 8:50am)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.



Weather Story:

High pressure will build in, bringing warmer conditions through Thursday. Starting on Christmas, several weather systems will pass giving rain chances into the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: A few extra clouds with slightly warmer weather. Highs in the 60s.



Extended: A weather system will bring the chance of rain on Friday (Christmas) and a second system will bring rain chances Sunday into the workweek.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 59ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 35ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought for our entire viewing area.