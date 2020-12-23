Local officials: Health equity will be prioritized in vaccine distribution

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) South Santa Cruz County residents make up nearly 62% of all COVID-19 cases in the county. Although the Latino community only represents 33% of the county, that demographic has 56% of cases. Health officials say south county has been more impacted by COVID-19 because of the inequities in the region.

Crowded living areas and fear of losing work has led to more exposure to coronavirus, according to health experts. Santa Cruz health officials say when the vaccine is more widely available, lower income areas will be prioritized.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION, Drew Andre speaks with the CEO of Salud Para La Gente about the need for health equity to be a priority in fighting COVID-19.