Beacon House announces closure after 60 years of service, attributes pandemic

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION)--Beacon House treatment center is the latest to fall victim to the COVID pandemic.

Since 1959 Beacon House has helped thousands of people who have walked through its doors in Pacific Grove.

Senior Vice President Teresa Garate said, "For over six decades, Beacon House has been there for people suffering from substance use disorders and mental health issues, and has done so with compassionate care and the highest quality treatment in the field."

Nearly three years ago, Beacon House joined forces with Gateway Foundation and became an affiliate of this national non-profit organization.

Garate says the partnership helped both organizations grow and innovate during this time.

But in spite of that, given the "current economic and insurance climate," the house had to make the difficult decision to close the program.

"The pandemic has negatively impacted many industries and addiction treatment has not escaped its wrath. At the same time, we have seen deterioration in insurance reimbursement," says Garate.

As of December 31, 2020, Beacon House will close its doors.

Officials says they'll soon release information about the sale of the

property situated at 468 Pine Ave.