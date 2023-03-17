Credit Suisse got its lifeline. Investors are unconvinced
By Anna Cooban, CNN
Credit Suisse is not out the woods just yet.
Shares in the Swiss lender fell by as much as 10% Friday morning, erasing some of Thursday’s gains, as investors feared that a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss central bank might not be enough to rescue the beleaguered bank.
The lender’s stock started to founder last week as turmoil in now-collapsed US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank set alarm bells ringing about banks in other markets.
On Wednesday, Credit Suisse shares crashed as much as 30% to hit $1.55 apiece, a new record low.
The stock rebounded 19% Thursday following the bank’s announcement that it would borrow 50 billion Swiss francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank “to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”
But Credit Suisse’s problems owe more to “ongoing market confidence issues”, according to JP Morgan’s banking analysts.
In a note on Thursday, they wrote that the bumper liquidity injection would not be enough to keep the bank afloat, and they saw a takeover by fellow Swiss lender UBS as the most likely endgame.
Credit Suisse has lost a third of its stock market value since the start of the year, and more than 70% in the past 12 months, following a string of scandals and bad calls by management that have eroded investors’ confidence.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.