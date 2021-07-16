Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 7/16-7/18

Weekend Picks

AHRMA CLASSIC MOTOFEST / WEATHERTECH RACEWAY / FRI-SUN

Let's kicks off the weekend with some classic motorcycles. Vintage road-racing motorcycles take part in an exciting competition with several different types of machines. There will also be fun for fans of off-road racing, with vintage trials competitions and cross-country racing. This event runs Friday through Sunday at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

THE BURRITO FESTIVAL / BOLADO PARK, TRES PINOS / SAT, 12PM

If you are in the mood for some good food this weekend, head out to Bolado Park in Tres Pinos for The Burrito Festical. There will be over 15 vendors serving specialty burritos, snacks, a car show, and pop-up vendors! Kids 12 and under, adults 65 and over come in free. Doors open at 12pm

LA BANDA EL RECODO / SALINAS SPORTS COMPLEX / SAT, 2PM

If you are in the mood to dance this weekend, head out to the Salinas Sports Complex. La Banda El Recodo will be performing at 2pm, this Saturday. When it comes to banda... these guys are the best of the best.