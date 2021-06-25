Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for June 25th-26th

Weekend Picks

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY | SCOTTS VALLEY | FRIDAY 5-8PM

Everybody knows the best grub comes from food trucks! Well, in Scotts Valley it’s Food Truck Friday! This event runs from 5-8pm. Along with the trucks there will also be live music and a beer and wine garden.

BRICKS N BEER COMEDY NIGHT | XL PUBLIC HOUSE, SALINAS | SATURDAY 8-9:30PM

On Saturday it’s time for a comedy night. This event will feature local comedians from San Jose and Santa Cruz. The show is free, but donations are appreciated. The event runs from 8-9:30pm Saturday night, at the XL public house in Salinas.

FARMERS MARKET | MARINA | SUNDAY

And finally if you are running low on fruits and veggies, head out to Marina this Sunday for their farmers market. This runs from 10am to 2pm and is located at the Marina Village shopping center.