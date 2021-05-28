Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/28-5/30

Weekend Picks

DRIVE-IN MOVIES | MONTEREY FAIRGROUNDS | SATURDAY

It's time for Memorial Day weekend, so you can bet there will be some fun things to do. You can kick off the weekend with a drive-in movie at the Monterey Fairgrounds. This Saturday the classic movie 'Grease' will be shown at 5pm.

SCIENCE SATURDAY | PACIFIC GROVE MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY | SATURDAY 10AM-3PM

Also, this weekend- the Pacific Grove museum of Natural History will be having their science Saturday. From 10am-3pm the museum's topic will be 'water wild.' Here you will learn about freshwater wildlife, microorganisms, and watershed science.

LIVE MUSIC | ROARING CAMP RAILROADS, FELTON | SUN 3PM-8:45PM

And finally catch some live music this Sunday! I'm actually a huge fan of the performing artists. Tribal Seeds with Pacific Roots will be performing from 3-8:45pm. Make sure to book your ticket online in advance.