Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/14-5/16

Weekend Picks

MONTEREY BAY AQUARIUM | REOPENING

Alright you’ve waited long enough, so we’ll kick off weekend picks with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s reopening! Tickets officially go on sale May 15th. Be sure to get your tickets early though, they sell quick!

LIVE MUSIC | WHALING STATION | MAY 15TH

Staying in Monterey, head out to the Whaling Station Saturday for some live music! This event kicks off at 6pm and features the International Trio.

CARMEL ART FESTIVAL | ALL WEEKEND

If you are feeling artsy this weekend, head out to the Carmel Art Festival all weekend long. This goes down at Devendorf Park. The festival will have live performances, activities for kids, art, and a painting competition.

SANTA CRUZ MARKET MAKERS | MAY 16

If you are out in Santa Cruz, there is the Santa Cruz Market Makers happening this Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Support local and shop small with over 30 Santa Cruz County artists and makers! AND don’t forget to stop in and visit the downtown merchants and grab a bite to eat from the downtown restaurants.