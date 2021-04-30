Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for April 30th-May 2nd

Weekend Picks

DRIVE-IN MOVIES | MONTEREY FAIRGROUNDS | FRI-SAT

The weather will be perfect this weekend to kick it back and relax, while watching your favorite movies outside at the drive-in. This Friday at the Monterey Fairgrounds it's time for an absolute banger. High School Musical will be premiering at 8pm. On Saturday, Julia Roberts’ classic, Pretty Woman will be shown at 8pm.

SANTA CRUZ BLUEGRASS FAIR | SATURDAY

I’m from South Carolina so I know that nothing quite gets you moving like the sounds of bluegrass. This Saturday the Goat Hill Girls, Pacific Drive and Dark Hollow will be performing. The outdoor event goes down for free at the Summit House Beer Garden & Grill near Los Gatos.

FARMERS MARKET | SALINAS | SAT

And finally with the warmer weather, farmers markets are the move. Head out to one of my favorites in Salinas this Saturday. The event kicks off in the morning and happens downtown.