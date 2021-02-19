Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for the Feb 19th-21st

Weekend Picks

CLAM CHOWDER COOK-OFF | SANTA CRUZ | 11AM SATURDAY

Let’s kick off the weekend with a bowl of what the Central Coast serves up best… clam chowwwwder! The Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off is back! This year though… it has been reimagined as a drive-through event. Taste Boston clam chowders from restaurants throughout Santa Cruz County and vote for your favorite! You must pre-order a Chowder tasting flight this year, as day-of sales are not going to be a thing. This kicks off Saturday at 11am!

DINOSAUR DRIVE-THRU | SALINAS | ALL WEEKEND

The Jurassic Empire is calling all dinosaur lovers in Salinas! They will be holding a dinosaur drive-thru event. Jurassic Empire says the event is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event ever seen. This goes all weekend long and ticket prices start at 59 dollars per car.

FLEA MARKET MONTEREY FAIRGROUNDS | 8AM-1PM SATURDAY

And if you are looking for some books, collectables, or anything else… there will be a flea market at the Monterey Fairgrounds this weekend. This runs from 8am-1pm this Saturday.