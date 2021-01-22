Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for Jan 22-24th

Weekend Picks

WEEKEND PICKS

Lets kick off the weekend, with a little exercise.

SOCIAL DISTANCING RUN | AMERICAN LEGION POST, PRUNEDALE | SAT 10AM

This Saturday morning, how about joining in on a socially distant run? Head out to the american legion post in Prunedale Saturday at 10am. American Legion Riders and guests are welcome, and the event is free.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES - MOANA | SANTA CRUZ BEACH BOARDWALK | SAT 6PM

After you put in all that exercise... You deserve to kick back and relax. The Santa Cruz beach boardwalk's drive-in theater will show Disney's Moana Saturday night at 6pm. Tickets are 35 dollars per car.

VIRTUAL PAINT PARTY | MAYO ART GALLERY | SAT 6PM

If you would rather stay active, you can join the mayo art gallery with a virtual paint party. Make sure you have your own painting gear and canvas ready to go for this. This event goes down for free on Facebook live and Instagram, starting at 6pm Saturday. (Link Below)

BEACH CLEAN UP | TIOGA AVE, SEASIDE | SUN 10AM-12PM

Sunday morning, it's time to make our sand sparkle with a beach cleanup. This event is put on by the Surfrider Foundation Monterey Chapter. Due to shelter-in-place rules, the team is asking that you bring your own gear- like gloves and trash bags. The event takes place at Seaside beach, at the end of Tioga avenue, and runs from 10am-12pm Sunday morning.

