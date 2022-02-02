Spectators welcomed back to Pebble Beach for the AT&T Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) After a quiet year without spectators in 2021, the fans came out in full force this year to catch all Pebble Beach has to offer. But the Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am isn't just a golf tournament — fans come from near and far to see their favorite celebrities.

"I mean, Bill Murray on Groundhog Day, who else? Don Cheadle? Just a great line up. Mia Hamm. For all our females out there, it's also National Girls and Women in Sports day. So big hands off to Mia Hamm, what she's done for American soccer is huge," said Tannya Joaquin, who traveled all the way from Hawaii to experience her first Pro-Am.

"It was a long trip, but it's worth it. I'm a golfer, and there's nothing better than this. This is a place you grow up watching on TV and just being there in these COVID times, it really felt special to be able to come out here and be part of this event with this lineup," said Joaquin.

Masks are required for indoor public spaces and shuttles only, and proof of vaccination is not required for the event.

"To be out here and have a sense of normalcy and golf in one of the most beautiful places on the planet with amazing, talented All-Stars from different walks of life, it feels really good," added Joaquin.

The Pro-Am really is a chance for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite celebrities in a laid-back environment.

Some lucky fans got to take selfies and get autographs from Mia Hamm, and Macklemore, Don Cheadle, Josh Duhamel and more gave it their best shot in the Million Dollar Hole-in-One for Charity.

But many came out just to see fan-favorite, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez.

"I'm rooting for only the biggest boxer in the world, Canelo, so I can't wait to go see him in action," said Joaquin.

"I came to introduce my friend to his idol, Canelo Alvarez. It's pretty cool to be able to do that for him. It's a big deal for him. He shows up to his fights every year to support him," said Gabriel Ramirez, who brought his friend Jose to Pebble.

"To have a professional like Canelo Alvarez, that knows boxing at the highest level, come and compete with the world's best and perform at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula Country Club. This is golf at the highest level. That's pretty special," said Jorge Diaz, Assistant Manager at Spyglass Hill. "We've got guys like Larry Fitzgerald, Don Cheadle, Clint Eastwood's son. You know, these guys all come out here where it's golf at the highest level and perform and compete just like all the tour pros."

The real golf starts on Thursday, and tickets are still available. You can purchase them here.

You can also join in on the fun from home. The final two rounds of the AT&T Pro-Am will be airing live on KION on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and again Sunday, Feb 6 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.