Pet of the Week: Meet Meeko!

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Meeko is a 1-year-old Boxer who is about 47 lbs.

All-Starr Pet Services tells KION Meeko can be shy at first, but he warms up with sweet affirmations.

Right now, Meeko is in foster care showing his bouncy and joyful boxer personality.

All-Starr Pet Services says the pup is house trained, crate trained and walks well on a leash.

He is friendly with other dogs.

If you are interested in giving Meeko his forever home, you can visit the Animal Friends Rescue Project for more information or to see other pets looking for their forever home.