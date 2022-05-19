Pet of the Week: Meet Xenia!

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) This week's pet of the week is a sweet but energetic mama cat named Xenia!

Our friends at South County Animal Rescue met Xenia when a Gonzales resident was unable to care for her and her four kittens.

All five, including Xenia, were placed in a foster home in Marina where Xenia was able to raise her little ones. Two of which were featured on Pet of the Week recently!

The tortoiseshell-patterned Xenia weighs 7 pounds and doesn't seem to be thrown off by unfamiliar experiences. She also doesn't mind meeting other cats, the noise of a vacuum cleaner or being crated.

She can be both an indoor or outdoor cat and is taking leash training at the moment. She's also a bit chatty as well!

If you're interested in adopting Xenia you can visit www.scar.pet or the social media pages of South County Animal Rescue.

A reminder that pets from SCAR are all vaccinated, microchipped and spayed/neutered.