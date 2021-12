CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Gunther, the Chihuahua is 3 years old and ready to find his forever home.

He is from Animal Services and is fully vaccinated. Gunther is good with kids, calm and does not mind cats.

If you are interested in giving Gunther his home, you can visit the South County Animal Rescue Facebook page for more information or to take a look at other pets looking for their home.