SPCA Monterey County hosts pick your price adoption event for cats, some birds

Ursula is one of the cats available for adoption at SPCA Monterey County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County says prospective pet owners can name their own prices for certain animals this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, adopters can choose the adoption fee for all cats, kittens, doves and pigeons, but there will not be any holds on pets. Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, vaccinations, an SPCA ID tag, a health evaluation and more. Adoption fees normally range from $35 to $290.

The adoption event will be held at the SPCA's location at 1002 Monterey-Salinas Highway, and adoption hours are set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

See the pets available for adoption on the SPCA Monterey County website here.

