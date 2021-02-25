Pet of the Week: Meet Blitz

Pets

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Blitz is about 17 weeks old and ready for his forever home!

South County Animal Rescue says Blitz might be little, but he has a big personality. He's rambunctious & loves having fun with other pets. He likes to cuddle when he's tired, but don't be fooled! Blitz likes to exercise when he's not feeling sleepy.

South County Animal Rescue

If you are interested in giving Blitz a forever home you can visit SCAR.

The adoption fee is $80.

SCAR is now partnering with The Beerded Bean, making Blitz the first Beerded Bean pet of the month.