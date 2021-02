Pets

Sage is a husky who is full of happy puppy energy. She's 2 years old and 70 lbs.

South County Animal Rescue (SCAR) says Sage is playful and gets along with other dogs. She is looking for an experienced, adult adopter who can work with her and is familiar with the needs of huskies. SCAR says she is also a family dog!

If you are interested in giving Sage a forever home, or know someone who would, you are welcome to visit SCAR's Facebook page.