5 tips for a lower-waste holiday season

(BPT) - The holiday season is a fun-filled time of entertaining, family gatherings and various gift-giving moments. But with the season's greetings and celebrations, this time of year can also be full of waste. In fact, it is said that Americans reportedly throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve than the rest of the year.

Below are a few tips to reduce your waste this holiday season, whether you’re hosting a holiday meal or looking for more sustainable gifting options for loved ones.

Holiday meal prep: If you’re hosting the holiday festivities this year, avoid overbuying and last-minute trips to the grocery store by prepping holiday meals ahead of time. Stick to your grocery list and ensure that you have a system in place for any delicious leftovers that may be left behind (something leak-free and reusable is best!). BYOBag: Do your part as a guest by bringing your own reusables to take home leftovers without relying on plastic storage containers that end up in landfills. Stasher bags and bowls are a great solution because they can be clearly labeled and easily stored in the freezer, then heated up directly in the microwave, oven or in boiling water on the stove. Gift intentionally: By gifting items that are premium and made to last, you can ensure that they will be treasured for years to come and avoid the landfill shortly after they are received. Handmade gifts and experiences also make great, waste-free options for loved ones. Reusables for road trips: Instead of opting for snacks and goodies colorfully wrapped in single-use plastic packaging, you can opt for the more eco-friendly option by creating and packing your own in reusable bags and containers that can be shared with friends and family. Even better, make your own fun and festive snacks at home as a treat on the go! Skip the wrapping paper: Opt for a more functional and reusable option, such as a scarf, colorful dish towel or a traditional Japanese Furoshiki wrapping cloth, all of which can be repurposed for multiple uses beyond their initial gifting occasion.

Trying to minimize waste during the holiday season may seem like a daunting task, but a few simple swaps can make a significant difference. For example, just one Stasher bag can replace up to 260 single-use plastic bags from ending up in our waste streams each year. Together, we can make this holiday season the season of giving, without creating unnecessary waste.