First Annual Moto Bike Night to be held in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The first annual Moto Bike Night kicks off this weekend on July 9, 2021 in Downtown Pacific Grove. The event will be held in conjunction with the Geico MotorAmerica Superbike Speedfest races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

More than 200 motorcycles and 60 historic bikes will be on display and parked on Lighthouse Avenue. There will also be live music, food, and shops for people to enjoy.

Residents are encouraged to bring their bike and enjoy the city's debut bike night.

Lighthouse Avenue will be closed from Forest Ave to Congress Ave for motorcycle parking from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will be held until 9:00 p.m.

