Gilroy Garlic Festival returns after being cancelled due to COVID-19

GILROY, Calif. (KION) After cancelling the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is back on for 2021.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association says there will be a variety of events showcasing distinctive food from Gourmet Alley at a series of drive-thru events. They will be located at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, a Farm-to-Table dinner at Fortino’s Winery, and a Golf Tournament at Gilroy Golf Course. They will be virtual or socially distanced.

The festival dates are set for July 23 to July 25, and July 30 to August 1.