San Benito County Board of Supervisors open second round of grants for small businesses

Business Matters

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) On Jan. 31, 2021, The San Benito County Board of Supervisors authorized the opening of a second round of small business grants. The grants will be given through the Federal CARES Act funding.

They will be offered to businesses that have been directly impacted by the regional stay-at-home order put into place by the state, and other COVID-19 restrictions.

The board authorized a total of $750,000 for the small business grant program. Increments between $5,000 and $15,000 will be prioritized by those who are most impacted by the virus.

Here is a list of requirements that businesses will need to meet to be eligible for the grant program:

Business must have closed or significantly modified operations due to California's Regional Stay at Home Order from December 6, 2020, or other current restrictions.

Significantly modified operations include business requirements for take-out, curbside, and outdoor only, as well as other modifications contained in state COVID-19 Guidance.

Applicants must operate within San Benito County limits.

All taxes must be current and in good standing, with no outstanding tax liens or legal judgments.

Businesses must comply with local and State industry guidance to reduce risk (https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/) and laws, including all "Public Health Orders" as defined by San Benito County Ordinance 1017.

Applicants must verify the business has experienced a loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

Eligibility requirements, webinar information, and other program details will be published on the San Benito County Chamber's website.