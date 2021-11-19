Soledad Seniors create Thanksgiving centerpieces for November Senior Social

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Every month, Soledad Community Center hosts Senior Social where seniors from the area get to enjoy live music, delicious meals, and hands-on activities. This month they created festive "pumpsucculents" for their Thanksgiving table.







According to the city of Soledad, the Senior Social is part of a pilot program provided by Investments United Way. Food Bank for Monterey County also donated the produces boxes for the events.

Seniors over the age of 60 are welcome to sign-up now for their next social on Dec. 14. The events are completely free. You can call 831-223-5250 to register. The SOCOS Social in Soledad is planned to be held monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.