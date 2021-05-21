Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for 5/21-5/23

Lifestyle

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY | MONTEREY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS | MAY 21

If there is one thing I know, it's that you can't beat Fridays and food trucks. Let's kick off the weekend with just that. Head out to the Monterey Fairgrounds from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday night to find all sorts of different food trucks to choose from.

25 ANNUAL VINTNER'S FESTIVAL | SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS | May 22

On Saturday, you can head up into the Santa Cruz Mountains to over 30 wineries open, some that are typically closed to the public. Grab yourself some wine and celebrate the festival. Tickets are $45 and the event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC ON MAIN STREET | DOWNTOWN SALINAS | May 22

Finally this weekend, Salinas is celebrating its brand new rotary arch. Head downtown to enjoy live music and the weekly Farmer's Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.