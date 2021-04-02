Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for Easter Weekend

Lifestyle

EASTER FUN | MONTEREY’S OLD FISHERMAN’S WHARF | SAT & SUN

The Easter bunny is back at the Fisherman’s Wharf in Monterey this year to help celebrate Easter. You can catch him both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6pm. You’ll also find deals and specials at the Wharf this weekend so check it out!

EGGSTRAORDINARY EASTER | ROARING CAMP RAILROADS | SAT & SUN

And I think it’s safe to say the Easter Bunny- is a busy bunny. You can also catch him at the Roaring Camp Railroads all weekend long. You’ll also find some easter crafts, candy and prizes.

EASTER BRUNCH / CLASSICAL MUSIC | EL VAQUERO WINERY | SUNDAY

Finally this weekend, Easter isn’t the same unless you’ve got some food to go with it. El Vaquero Winery in Corralitos has you covered with an Easter Brunch accompanied by some Classical Music Adam Bolaños Scow and Friends. There is no cover charge, just pay for the food! This runs from 11am-2pm.