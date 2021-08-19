Watch: Man jumps from burning lift in Alabama

Instagram

OXFORD, Ala. (KION) A man in Alabama is recovering from a leg injury and smoke inhalation after a lift he was on caught fire.

The Oxford Fire Department said firefighters were called to a Harley Davidson location when the lift made contact with power lines and the man in the lift was stuck about 25 feet from the ground.

Crews determined that the lift was on fire and that there was no safe way to get the man down, so they said they made a makeshift safety net out of a tent.

When the fire grew, the man jumped into the tent.

He was transported for treatment.