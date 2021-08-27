San Benito County begins vaccination incentive program

Coronavirus

Editor's Note: The original version of this story only mentioned gift cards as part of the incentive program. The story has been updated to include the cash incentive as well.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Starting Friday, San Benito County will begin giving cash vouchers and gift cards to qualified residents as part of its new vaccine incentive program.

According to Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki, the county is offering $225- a $200 cash incentive and a $25 gift card.

Earlier this week, the Board of Supervisors approved the program for county residents and people employed by the county. Those who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or after Aug. 10, 2021, are eligible to receive a gift card, and those who are fully vaccinated on or after Aug. 10, 2021, are eligible for the cash incentive.

They will be available while supplies last. The County will require proof of identity, vaccination status and residency or county employment.

For residency verification, adults can provide a government-issued photo ID, a county employee paystub/ID or an ID in addition to a utility bill, mortgage bill or a rental lease/agreement with signatures if the ID does not have a San Benito County address. Minors can provide a birth certificate and parent or guardian residency documentation.

Cash vouchers will be available at the San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency located at 1111 San Felipe Road, Ste. 108. Gift cards are available at San Benito County Public Health Services located at 351 Tres Pinos Road, Ste. A-202.