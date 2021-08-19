Santa Cruz County to require indoor mask use due to spread of Delta variant

Coronavirus

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County residents will soon be required to wear face coverings in indoor settings again, even if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The County said that due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations resulting from the spread of the Delta Variant, the Santa Cruz County Health Officer issued a Health Order requiring a face covering in indoor settings. It takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.

“While vaccination remains the best and most effective tool in preventing COVID-19, the Delta variant spreads quickly among the unvaccinated and may even be passed between vaccinated persons, although their symptoms are usually mild. Face coverings will provide added protection until everyone is able to be vaccinated, especially children,” Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said.

The county said the order may "sunset" when the CDC community transmission levels return to moderate levels.

Businesses and government agencies are ordered to require employees to wear masks and post visible signs at entrances to indoor settings. People who work at home or in an office alone or with members of their household do not need to wear masks. Masks also do not need to be worn during indoor activities where they cannot be worn, including while eating, drinking, showering or getting medical or cosmetic services.

The County said the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, hospitalization or death is vaccination.