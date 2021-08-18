Central Coast counties prepared to undertake third COVID dose effort

Coronavirus

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Central Coast counties say they are prepared to dish out the third COVID-19 vaccine dose after federal health officials recommended all Americans receive it 8 months after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna.

Dr. David Ghilarducci tells KION Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties have enough supply of the vaccines at this point to be able to carry out the mandate next month. He says his only concern is if the vaccines get approved for children under 12 years old; that could create a vaccine supply issue.

