Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff
WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration will require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
President Joe Biden announced the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots.
The new mandate, in the form of a regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month. Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data.
BREAKING: Biden announces nursing home workers who serve people on Medicare or Medicaid will be required to get vaccinated for COVID— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2021
"I'm using the power of the federal government, as a payer of health care costs, to ensure we reduce those risks to our most vulnerable seniors" pic.twitter.com/un5hcjo53d
