Senator secures Johnson & Johnson vaccines for essential Soledad workers

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Senator Anna Caballero has helped secure 500 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for farmworkers and educators in the city. Those doses were dolled out Saturday morning.

Sen. Caballero was joined at the event by Congressman Jimmy Panetta, District 4 Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew, District 3 Monterey County Supervisor Chris Lopez and Ida Lopez Chan, the MBA Chief Executive of the Soledad Community Health Care District.

