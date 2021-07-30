Santa Cruz police, Monterey County Sheriff report several overdose deaths in recent weeks

Health

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Both the Santa Cruz Police Department and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office report several recent overdoses and some may be linked to marijuana laced with Fentanyl.

Santa Cruz police have responded to 13 overdose-related calls in the past 14 days, according to Chief Andy Mills. Mills said some of the overdoses were caused by hallucinogens, but they suspect most of them involve Fentanyl. He said that two people died of overdoses. One of the people reportedly died after smoking marijuana, and Mills said they are waiting for the results of a toxicology report to find out if Fentanyl was the cause of death.

In a social media post, a woman claimed her nephew died Monday after smoking marijuana laced with Fentanyl on Pacific Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office also reports that they have seen deaths caused by marijuana laced with Fentanyl.

According to the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, so it has a higher risk of overdoses. The agency said it is being sold in counterfeit pills and being passed off as other opioids.

The HSA said California is one of 16 states with a more than 50% increase in deadly overdoses involving synthetic opioids in a 12-month comparison.

The agency is encouraging healthcare providers to:

Make sure any patients who access drugs bought on the street have Narcan and are aware of the risks of Fentanyl.

Prescribe Narcan to patients.

Refer patients with opioid use disorder to treatment.

Recommend using Fentanyl test strips to get drugs

Signs of a possible overdose include:

Pale or discolered fingernails, lips or skin

Slow, shallow or stopped breathing

Cold or clammy skin

Slow or stopped heartbeat

Unconscious or unresponsive

Gurgling, vomiting or choking

If you think someone is overdosing, you are asked to call 911, administer Narcan if available, lay the person on their side, start the process of rescue breathing or CPR and stay with the person until emergency personnel arrives.

For more information about where to get Narcan or Fentanyl test strips, check out the Fentanyl Fact Sheet released by HSA below.