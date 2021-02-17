CDC warns not to eat brand of queso fresco after sample tests positive for listeria

Health

(KION) The CDC is warning consumers to avoid a certain brand of queso fresco after listeria was found in some samples.

The agency reported a listeria outbreak last week that they said may be linked to "Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses," but they did not know the specific origin.

CDC warns of Listeria outbreak linked to 'Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses'

The outbreak has led to seven hospitalizations across four states, and the listeria was found when officials collected samples of El Albuelito brand queso fresco from a Connecticut store where a person bought cheese before becoming sick.

According to the company's website, the cheese is sold on the east coast, and so far illnesses have been reported in New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia.

Investigators are still working to confirm whether the listeria found in the samples is the same as the bacteria that has made people sick.

While the investigation continues, the CDC is warning consumers not to eat El Abuelito brand queso fresco cheese and make sure other similar cheeses say on the label that they are made with pasteurized milk.