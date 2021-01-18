Dungeness crab season begins on Central Coast this week

Health

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The commercial Dungeness crab season is kicking off on the Central Coast this week.

The Monterey Bay is near the southern end of the fishery and smaller than its northern neighbors, but that does not stop the region from providing crab, as it is still a vital catch for the Central Coast fishing community. The Grotto Market at the Wharf in Monterey says it is ready to cook some crab with the best in business.

"It is the season for Dungeness crab in Monterey," said Chef Tene Shake. "That this is the moment we have been waiting for all year."

The Dungeness crab season generally opens mid-November and runs through July. The catch traditionally slows down by late winter, according to the chef.



Captain Michael Sardina told us king salmon and squid are also big this time of year, and usually the Sungeness crab allows fishermen to still fish other year-round species.

There have been issues with the crew's ability to fish due to weather and some environmental restrictions in place with whales in the Bay.

Sardina says he fishes first for Fisherman's Grotto only. He guarantees that the Dungeness crabs are straight from the boat, to the restaurant and then to your mouth.





