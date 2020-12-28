Vaccine rollout continues at Central Coast hospitals

Health

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on the Central Coast about a week and a half ago. Watsonville Community Hospital has inoculated more than half of its staff so far, and expects to finish by next week.

Now that many of the first priority front line health care workers received their first dose of the vaccine, local hospitals are starting to administer the vaccine to first responders.

This week Skilled Nursing Facilities are also receiving the vaccine through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION, Drew Andre reports on the latest residents to receive the vaccine, and when the next phase will begin.