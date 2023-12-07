Yes, that’s Bradley Cooper working a foodtruck in New York
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
(CNN) — Bradley Cooper can add sandwich maker to his resume.
The “Maestro” star gave some New Yorkers a real treat with some Philly cheesesteaks and of course, himself, as he worked a foodtruck in the West Village Wednesday.
Cooper made and served sandwiches alongside Danny DiGiampietro and Seth Braunstein from Angelo’s Pizzeria of South Philadelphia, his hometown. The truck is called Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks.
On Instagram, DiGiampietro called Cooper “a natural,” at the food biz.
Laura Dern and Gigi Hadid joined the line while Cooper worked.
Cooper, who starred a master chef in 2015’s “Burnt,” also served non-famous people on their lunch break.
The cheesesteaks cost ten dollars and with proceeds going to food charities.
“100% of the proceeds from today will be donated to help feed New Yorkers in need,” a note on the menu sign read.
Cooper and DiGiampietro are aiming to open a cheesesteak shop in New York and have started an Instagram account dedicated to Danny & Coop’s.
