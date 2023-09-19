Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose for family photos with new baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The world s finally getting a look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new baby.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, who professionally goes by Diggzy, debuted a photo Tuesday showing the superstar singer and her rapper partner in a family photo shoot with their newest baby and big brother, RZA.

“It’s a FAMILY thing,” the caption on the photos on the photographer’s verified Instagram reads. “Welcome to the World Riot Rose.”

The picture shows the young, fashionable family posing for the camera.

Other photos were shared by different outlets, including Vogue and TMZ.

TMZ was the first to report that Rihanna gave birth in August.

Rihanna first revealed she was expanding her family during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

CNN talked with Wu-Tang Clan member RZA in July and asked about Rihanna’s first child being named after him.

“RZA is not only a name, it’s a title,” he said. “So it’s an honor and I salute her and A$AP and their family. All the blessings in the world from me.”

Riot Rose continues the tradition of R names in the family.

Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty and A$AP Rocky was born Rakim Mayers.

