Taylor Swift continues to dominate with second consecutive video of the year win at MTV VMAs

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, when she won the award for video of the year for the second time in a row.

Swift was on hand to accept her moon-man trophy for her “Anti-Hero” music video at the event in New Jersey, appearing at the show during a break in her “Eras” tour schedule. Last year, Swift won the same award for her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” music video.

The “Bejeweled” singer won at least three more awards Tuesday night, including song of the year, best pop and best direction for “Anti-Hero.” She was also nominated for artist of the year, best cinematography, best visual effects and best editing, which were not presented during the live broadcast.

“I am so, so happy because this is validating my favorite part of what I get to do,” Swift said while accepting her trophy for song of the year.

Tuesday’s wins come as Swift continues what’s arguably her most successful era yet, which started in 2022 when she released her 10th studio album “Midnights.”

In October, shortly after the release of “Midnights,” the entertainer claimed all top ten spots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the same time, according to the music charting site.

Swift is the first artist to ever accomplish the feat in Billboard’s 64-year history, and she’s continued to break various streaming records since then.

The star has had a storied history with the MTV VMAs. Most notably, Kanye West interrupted her in 2009 when she was onstage to accept the best female video award for her song “You Belong with Me.”

In 2015, during her “1989” era, Swift brought her “Bad Blood” music video squad – Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld and Cara Delevingne, among others – along with her to the show. She also made an ultimately short-lived amends with West when she presented him with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award that year.

And in 2022, she announced that she’d be releasing “Midnights” while accepting the award for best longform video.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.