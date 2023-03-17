‘The Great British Bake Off’ finds new co-host

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There’s baking news out of the UK.

Alison Hammond has been announced as a new host of “The Great British Bake Off.”

Hammond, a beloved presenter who last month co-hosted the BAFTA Film Awards, shared the news Friday on social media.

“It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off ! let’s have it – The cake that is. So excited,” she tweeted, along with a video showing a cake featuring versions of herself and co-host, Noel Fielding, and the show’s judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

“The Great British Bake Off” verified Twitter account also shared the news.

“We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year,” that tweet read. “We cannot wait!”

That account pointed out that Hammond has history with the show, RTing video of her as a celebrity contestant in 2020.

She replaces actor Matt Lucas as co-host.

Hammond first found fame as a contestant on “Big Brother” in the UK in 2002. Since then, she has delighted viewers with her gig hosting ITV’s “This Morning.”

Hollywood welcomed her Friday with a post on his verified Instagram account.

“Welcome!!!!! looking forward to seeing you in the tent, you’re going to love it,” the caption read.

“The Great British Bake Off” has gained an international fan base via it streaming on Netflix.

