Tom Cruise turned 60 the day before America’s birthday and it feels right

<i>Mark Thompson/Getty Images</i><br/>Tom Cruise applauds at the Podium celebrations during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on Sunday in Northampton
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Tom Cruise turned 60 years old on July 3 and all we got him was a blockbuster movie.

While “Top Gun: Maverick” cruises the top of the box office, the film’s star spent part of his birthday at the British Grand Prix F1 race.

Not only has Cruise raced a few cars himself, but he is also good friends with race car driver and champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Some of his famous friends wished Cruise a happy birthday on social media.

“Mission Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie and “Maverick” co-star Glen Powell both posted a photo that appeared to show Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts, hanging off a plane mid roll.

“This is 60.TC, there is just no one like you,” Powell tweeted. “Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!@TomCruise.”

His legendary “Top Gun” costar Val Kilmer also sent some birthday love.

“Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruise from Ice!,” Kilmer tweeted.

