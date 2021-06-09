Santa Cruz Art League honors 2020 high school graduates

Entertainment

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) An entire year after receiving their diplomas, the Santa Cruz High School class of 2020 is getting a celebration of their own. In collaboration with a handful of families, other local non-profits and businesses, the Santa Cruz Art League has curated an art show specially dedicated to the graduates whose senior year was turned upside down by the pandemic. Titled, "Hats Off Santa Cruz Grads", the exhibition will open on June 17th and will be available for viewing through the 24th of the month.

Hats Off Santa Cruz Grads is comprised of a variety of portraits and autobiographies on each of the students of the class of 2020 and even features some of their original pieces of artwork. In addition to the exhibition, the event will provide graduates with several photo opportunities, including the opportunity to commemorate the highly anticipated act of crossing the stage. Caps and gowns will be available to the graduates to complete the experience that they were deprived of last spring.

The event's host, the Santa Cruz Art League, has historically shown support of local high school students through annual art shows dedicated to the graduates. However, this tradition was canceled last year as a result of COVID-19. The organization encourages prospective attendees to make a reservation for the exhibition, which will be free and open to the public.

Reservations for the Hats Off Santa Cruz Grads art show can be made here. In addition, there is an excerpt from the exhibit that can be viewed at any time at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Church Street in downtown Santa Cruz. Additional information on the event and the graduates can be found on the website here.