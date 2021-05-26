Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry hosting a follow-up town hall

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are set to continue their conversation on mental health.

The pair will host “a town hall-style conversation special” for Apple TV+ tied to their recent five-part series “The Me You Can’t See.”

According to a news release they will “reunite with advisors and participants for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here.”

“As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation,” the release states. “The expansive discussion features series participants Glenn Close, Mental Health Advocate and Speaker Zak Williams, and Author and OnTrack NY Peer Counselor Ambar Martinez, along with all members of “The Me You Can’t See” Advisory Board.”

“The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward” will begin streaming May 28.

In the original series Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with being a royal and the death of his mother, Princess Diana, including drinking heavily, taking drugs and experiencing panic attacks when he was younger.

He and Winfrey also famously sat down with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for an interview in which the couple talked about racism as well as their treatment by both his family and the media.