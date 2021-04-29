Scheana Shay diagnosed with serious medical condition after giving birth

Entertainment

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay just welcomed a new baby, and revealed she was diagnosed with a serious medical condition after her delivery.

She took to Instagram to telll fans about her diagnoses, writing: “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated.”

As it got worse, she explained it “turned into HELLP syndrome,” a severe form of preeclampsia, in which high blood pressure can affect the liver and kidneys. (HELLP stands for hemolysis, elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count.) It can be life-threatening, according to a description of the condition from the Mayo Clinic.

“My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum,” Shay wrote.

In order to heal, she was placed on a “magnesium drip” that made her “extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably.”

She is still being monitored by doctors, Shay said.

Her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, was born on April 26.

She shares shares the newborn with her partner, Brock Davies.