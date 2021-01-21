Tim McGraw wasn’t so sure about Taylor Swift naming a song after him

Entertainment

Tim McGraw did not feel like a spring chicken when he learned that Taylor Swift was naming a song named after him.

As you may recall, Swift’s debut single, “Tim McGraw,” was released in 2006 off her self-titled album.

“I thought, have I gotten to that age now to where they’re singing songs about me? Does that mean I’ve jumped the shark a bit? Is everything still cool?” he told Apple Music Country.

But then he changed his tune.

“And then I realized that somebody had told me that she was in her seventh-grade math class when she wrote the song, so it made me feel a little bit better about that because she was so young writing it. So I didn’t feel like I was that terribly old,” he said.

It ended up being the beginning of a friendship that led to them collaborating on McGraw’s 2013 song, “Highway Don’t Care.”

Since then, Swift has gone on to become one of the biggest names in music.